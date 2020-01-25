In his third round at the Farmers Insurance Open, Rhein Gibson hit 5 of 14 fairways and 13 of 18 greens in regulation, finishing at 2 under for the tournament. Gibson finished his round tied for 50th at 2 under; Jon Rahm is in 1st at 11 under; Ryan Palmer is in 2nd at 10 under; and Rory McIlroy is in 3rd at 9 under.

Gibson got a bogey on the 454-yard par-4 10th, getting on the green in 3 and two putting, moving Gibson to 1 over for the round.

On the 225-yard par-3 11th, Gibson's his chip went 15 yards to the green where he rolled a two-putt for bogey. This moved him to 2 over for the round.

On the 505-yard par-4 12th, Gibson had a bogey after hitting the green in 3 and two putting, moving Gibson to 3 over for the round.

At the 227-yard par-3 16th, Gibson hit a tee shot 197 yards at the green, setting himself up for the 19-foot putt for birdie. This moved Gibson to 2 over for the round.

On the 570-yard par-5 18th hole, Gibson reached the green in 3 and sunk a 13-foot putt for birdie. This moved Gibson to 1 over for the round.

At the 490-yard par-4 fourth, Gibson got on in 2 and missed his par putt from 6 feet, finishing with a 3-putt bogey. This moved Gibson to 2 over for the round.

At the 454-yard par-4 fifth, after his drive went to the fairway bunker Gibson stuck his next shot close and carded a birdie. This moved Gibson to 1 over for the round.

On the 564-yard par-5 sixth, Gibson had a birdie after hitting the green in 2 and two putting. This moved Gibson to even-par for the round.