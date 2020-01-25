-
Kevin Tway shoots 2-over 74 in round three of the Farmers Insurance Open
January 25, 2020
By PGATOUR.COM
Kevin Tway hit 13 of 18 greens in regulation during his third round at the Farmers Insurance Open, finishing at 1 under for the tournament. Tway finished his round tied for 57th at 1 under; Jon Rahm is in 1st at 11 under; Ryan Palmer is in 2nd at 10 under; and J.B. Holmes is in 3rd at 9 under.
After a tee shot at the 225-yard par-3 11th green, Tway suffered from a tough three-putt after missing a putt from 6-feet for a par and finished with a bogey. This put Tway at 1 over for the round.
On the 505-yard par-4 12th, Tway had a bogey after hitting the green in 3 and two putting, moving Tway to 2 over for the round.
After a drive to the left side of the fairway on the 443-yard par-4 17th hole, Tway had a 129 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved Tway to 1 over for the round.
Tway got a bogey on the 490-yard par-4 fourth, getting on the green in 3 and two putting, moving Tway to 2 over for the round.
At the 564-yard par-5 sixth, Tway got on in 2 and missed his birdie putt from 9 feet to finish with a 3-putt par. This left Tway to 2 over for the round.
