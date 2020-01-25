-
Xinjun Zhang shoots Even-par 72 in round three of the Farmers Insurance Open
January 25, 2020
By PGATOUR.COM
Xinjun Zhang hit 12 of 18 greens in regulation during his third round at the Farmers Insurance Open, finishing at 1 under for the tournament. Zhang finished his day tied for 60th at 1 under; Jon Rahm is in 1st at 12 under; Ryan Palmer is in 2nd at 11 under; and Rory McIlroy, Harry Higgs, Cameron Champ, and Sung Kang are tied for 3rd at 9 under.
On the 480-yard par-4 15th, Zhang had a bogey after hitting the green in 3 and two putting, moving Zhang to 1 over for the round.
On the 451-yard par-4 first hole, Zhang reached the green in 2 and sunk a 24-foot putt for birdie. This moved Zhang to even for the round.
Zhang missed the green on his first shot on the 201-yard par-3 12th but had a chip in from 11 yards for birdie. This moved Zhang to 1 under for the round.
Zhang got a bogey on the 454-yard par-4 fifth, getting on the green in 3 and two putting, moving Zhang to even-par for the round.
