In his third round at the Farmers Insurance Open, Jason Kokrak hit 9 of 14 fairways and 13 of 18 greens in regulation, finishing at 4 under for the tournament. Kokrak finished his round tied for 32nd at 4 under; Jon Rahm is in 1st at 12 under; Ryan Palmer is in 2nd at 10 under; and Rory McIlroy and Sung Kang are tied for 3rd at 9 under.

On the 454-yard par-4 10th hole, Kokrak reached the green in 2 and sunk a 16-foot putt for birdie. This moved Kokrak to 1 under for the round.

After hitting his tee shot into the fairway bunker, Kokrak hit his next to the left side of the fairway and reached the green on his third shot, rolling a two-putt bogey on the 505-yard par-4 12th. This moved Kokrak to even-par for the round.

On the par-4 15th, Kokrak's 179 yard approach to 4 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Kokrak to 1 under for the round.

At the 227-yard par-3 16th, Kokrak hit a tee shot 206 yards at the green, setting himself up for the 8-foot putt for birdie. This moved Kokrak to 2 under for the round.

On the par-5 18th, Kokrak's approach shot set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Kokrak to 3 under for the round.

Kokrak got a bogey on the 451-yard par-4 first, getting on the green in 3 and two putting, moving Kokrak to 2 under for the round.

After a drive to the left side of the fairway on the 389-yard par-4 second hole, Kokrak had a 123 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved Kokrak to 3 under for the round.