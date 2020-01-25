-
-
Scott Stallings shoots 2-over 74 in round three of the Farmers Insurance Open
-
January 25, 2020
By PGATOUR.COM
- January 25, 2020
Scott Stallings hit 12 of 18 greens in regulation during his third round at the Farmers Insurance Open, finishing at 2 under for the tournament. Stallings finished his round tied for 51st at 2 under; Jon Rahm is in 1st at 11 under; Ryan Palmer is in 2nd at 10 under; and Rory McIlroy is in 3rd at 9 under.
After a drive to the left intermediate rough on the 451-yard par-4 first hole, Stallings had a 158 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved Stallings to 1 under for the round.
Stallings hit his tee shot 294 yards to the fairway bunker on the 454-yard par-4 fifth. He ended up getting on the green in 3 and two-putting for a bogey. This moved Stallings to 2 over for the round.
On the 564-yard par-5 sixth hole, Stallings reached the green in 3 and had a three-putt after missing a 5 feet putt he finished with a 3-putt bogey, putting him at 3 over for the round.
After a drive to the left side of the fairway on the 615-yard par-5 ninth hole, Stallings hit an approach shot from 99 yards to 12 feet, setting himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Stallings to 2 over for the round.
-
-
Don’t miss anything from the PGA TOUR & its partners
Connect to get special offers and updates
Please enter a valid email address.