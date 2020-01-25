In his third round at the Farmers Insurance Open, Dylan Frittelli hit 7 of 14 fairways and 12 of 18 greens in regulation, finishing at 3 over for the tournament. Frittelli finished his round tied for 75th at 3 over; Jon Rahm is in 1st at 11 under; Ryan Palmer is in 2nd at 10 under; and Rory McIlroy is in 3rd at 9 under.

On the par-4 10th, Frittelli's 150 yard approach to 11 feet set himself up for the bogey on the hole. This moved Frittelli to 1 over for the round.

Frittelli got a bogey on the 505-yard par-4 12th, getting on the green in 3 and two putting, moving Frittelli to 2 over for the round.

On the 480-yard par-4 15th, Frittelli had a bogey after hitting the green in 3 and two putting, moving Frittelli to 3 over for the round.

On the 201-yard par-3 third, Frittelli's his chip went 12 yards to the green where he rolled a two-putt for bogey. This moved him to 3 over for the round.

After hitting his tee shot into the fairway bunker, Frittelli hit his next to the right rough and reached the green on his third shot, rolling a two-putt bogey on the 454-yard par-4 fifth. This moved Frittelli to 4 over for the round.

On the 177-yard par-3 eighth, Frittelli's his chip went 25 yards to the green where he rolled a two-putt for bogey. This moved him to 5 over for the round.