Tony Finau hit 12 of 18 greens in regulation during his third round at the Farmers Insurance Open, finishing at 8 under for the tournament. Finau finished his round tied for 4th at 8 under; Jon Rahm is in 1st at 11 under; Ryan Palmer is in 2nd at 10 under; and Rory McIlroy is in 3rd at 9 under.

After hitting his tee shot into the fairway bunker, Finau hit his next shot to the green and got down for birdie on par-4 fifth. This moved Finau to 1 under for the round.

On the 564-yard par-5 sixth hole, Finau reached the green in 3 and sunk a 4-foot putt for birdie. This moved Finau to 2 under for the round.

On the 462-yard par-4 seventh, Finau had a bogey after hitting the green in 3 and two putting, moving Finau to 1 under for the round.

At the 177-yard par-3 eighth, Finau hit a tee shot 171 yards at the green, setting himself up for the 26-foot putt for birdie. This moved Finau to 2 under for the round.

After a drive to the right intermediate rough on the 454-yard par-4 10th hole, Finau had a 156 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved Finau to 3 under for the round.

On the 225-yard par-3 11th, Finau's tee shot went 212 yards to the right rough and his chip went 18 yards to the green where he rolled a two-putt for bogey. This moved him to 2 under for the round.

On the par-4 14th, Finau's 133 yard approach to 6 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Finau to 3 under for the round.

On the 570-yard par-5 18th hole, Finau reached the green in 3 and sunk a 20-inch putt for birdie. This moved Finau to 4 under for the round.