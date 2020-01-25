In his third round at the Farmers Insurance Open, Jamie Lovemark hit 10 of 14 fairways and 14 of 18 greens in regulation, finishing at 6 under for the tournament. Lovemark finished his round tied for 16th at 6 under; Jon Rahm is in 1st at 11 under; Ryan Palmer is in 2nd at 10 under; and Sebastian Cappelen, J.B. Holmes, Rory McIlroy, and Tyler McCumber are tied for 3rd at 8 under.

At the 225-yard par-3 11th, Lovemark hit a tee shot 213 yards at the green, setting himself up for the 4-foot putt for birdie. This moved Lovemark to 1 under for the round.

Lovemark got a bogey on the 505-yard par-4 12th, getting on the green in 3 and two putting, moving Lovemark to even-par for the round.

After a drive to left side of the fairway on the par-5 13th, Lovemark hit his 129 yard approach to 11 feet, setting himself up for a birdie. This moved Lovemark to 1 under for the round.

On the 389-yard par-4 second hole, Lovemark reached the green in 2 and sunk a 15-foot putt for birdie. This moved Lovemark to 2 under for the round.

At the 454-yard par-4 fifth, Lovemark got on in 2 and missed his par putt from 7 feet, finishing with a 3-putt bogey. This moved Lovemark to 1 under for the round.

On the 564-yard par-5 sixth hole, Lovemark reached the green in 3 and sunk a 3-foot putt for birdie. This moved Lovemark to 2 under for the round.

On the par-5 ninth, Lovemark's approach shot set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Lovemark to 3 under for the round.