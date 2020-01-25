-
8-over 80 by Billy Horschel in third round of the Farmers Insurance Open
January 25, 2020
By PGATOUR.COM
Impact
Rickie Fowler and Billy Horschel host youth golf clinic at FarmersPrior to the 2020 Farmers Insurance Open at Torrey Pines, Rickie Fowler and Billy Horschel worked with elementary and middle school age students, providing some instruction and guidance on the students' golf skills.
In his third round at the Farmers Insurance Open, Billy Horschel hit 10 of 14 fairways and 9 of 18 greens in regulation, finishing at 4 over for the tournament. Horschel finished his round in 79th at 4 over; Jon Rahm is in 1st at 11 under; Ryan Palmer is in 2nd at 10 under; and Rory McIlroy is in 3rd at 9 under.
Horschel got a bogey on the 451-yard par-4 first, getting on the green in 4 and one putting, moving Horschel to 1 over for the round.
On the 177-yard par-3 eighth, Horschel's tee shot went 173 yards to the right rough and his chip went 10 yards to the green where he rolled a two-putt for bogey. This moved him to 2 over for the round.
Horschel's tee shot went 283 yards to the fairway bunker and his chip went 23 yards to the green where he had a two-putt for bogey on the 454-yard par-4 10th. This moved Horschel to 3 over for the round.
Horschel his chip went 24 yards to the green where he had a two-putt for bogey, bringing Horschel to 4 over for the round.
On the 505-yard par-4 12th, Horschel had a bogey after hitting the green in 3 and two putting, moving Horschel to 5 over for the round.
At the 437-yard par-4 14th, Horschel got on in 2 and missed his par putt from 3 feet, finishing with a 3-putt bogey. This moved Horschel to 6 over for the round.
On the 227-yard par-3 16th, Horschel's tee shot went 203 yards to the left rough and his chip went 10 yards to the green where he rolled a one-putt for bogey. This moved him to 7 over for the round.
Horschel got a bogey on the 443-yard par-4 17th, getting on the green in 3 and two putting, moving Horschel to 8 over for the round.
