  • Prior to the 2020 Farmers Insurance Open at Torrey Pines, Rickie Fowler and Billy Horschel worked with elementary and middle school age students, providing some instruction and guidance on the students' golf skills.
    Impact

    Rickie Fowler and Billy Horschel host youth golf clinic at Farmers

