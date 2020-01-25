In his third round at the Farmers Insurance Open, Billy Horschel hit 10 of 14 fairways and 9 of 18 greens in regulation, finishing at 4 over for the tournament. Horschel finished his round in 79th at 4 over; Jon Rahm is in 1st at 11 under; Ryan Palmer is in 2nd at 10 under; and Rory McIlroy is in 3rd at 9 under.

Horschel got a bogey on the 451-yard par-4 first, getting on the green in 4 and one putting, moving Horschel to 1 over for the round.

On the 177-yard par-3 eighth, Horschel's tee shot went 173 yards to the right rough and his chip went 10 yards to the green where he rolled a two-putt for bogey. This moved him to 2 over for the round.

Horschel's tee shot went 283 yards to the fairway bunker and his chip went 23 yards to the green where he had a two-putt for bogey on the 454-yard par-4 10th. This moved Horschel to 3 over for the round.

Horschel his chip went 24 yards to the green where he had a two-putt for bogey, bringing Horschel to 4 over for the round.

On the 505-yard par-4 12th, Horschel had a bogey after hitting the green in 3 and two putting, moving Horschel to 5 over for the round.

At the 437-yard par-4 14th, Horschel got on in 2 and missed his par putt from 3 feet, finishing with a 3-putt bogey. This moved Horschel to 6 over for the round.

On the 227-yard par-3 16th, Horschel's tee shot went 203 yards to the left rough and his chip went 10 yards to the green where he rolled a one-putt for bogey. This moved him to 7 over for the round.

Horschel got a bogey on the 443-yard par-4 17th, getting on the green in 3 and two putting, moving Horschel to 8 over for the round.