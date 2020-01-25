In his third round at the Farmers Insurance Open, Ryan Brehm hit 4 of 14 fairways and 12 of 18 greens in regulation, finishing at even-par for the tournament. Brehm finished his round tied for 67th at even par; Jon Rahm is in 1st at 11 under; Ryan Palmer is in 2nd at 10 under; and Rory McIlroy is in 3rd at 9 under.

On the 225-yard par-3 11th, Brehm hit the green off the tee but had a three-putt after missing a putt from 7-feet for a par and finished with a bogey. This put Brehm at 1 over for the round.

After hitting his tee shot into the fairway bunker, Brehm hit his next to the left intermediate rough and reached the green on his third shot, rolling a two-putt bogey on the 437-yard par-4 14th. This moved Brehm to 2 over for the round.

Brehm's tee shot went 312 yards to the fairway bunker and his chip went 15 yards to the green where he had a two-putt for bogey on the 443-yard par-4 17th. This moved Brehm to 3 over for the round.

On the 570-yard par-5 18th hole, Brehm reached the green in 3 and sunk a 19-foot putt for birdie. This moved Brehm to 2 over for the round.

After a 289 yard drive on the 490-yard par-4 fourth, Brehm chipped his third shot to 7 feet, which he rolled for two-putt bogey on the hole. This moved Brehm to 3 over for the round.

After a 320 yard drive on the 564-yard par-5 sixth, Brehm chipped his third shot to 4 feet, which he rolled for one-putt birdie on the hole. This moved Brehm to 2 over for the round.