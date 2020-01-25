  • Rory McIlroy shoots 5-under 67 in round three of the Farmers Insurance Open

  • In the third round of the 2020 Farmers Insurance Open, Rory McIlroy throws a dart at the pin, landing his ball inside 2 feet of the cup, setting up a tap-in birdie at the par-4 15th hole.
    Highlights

    Rory McIlroy sticks approach to set up tap-in birdie at Farmers

    In the third round of the 2020 Farmers Insurance Open, Rory McIlroy throws a dart at the pin, landing his ball inside 2 feet of the cup, setting up a tap-in birdie at the par-4 15th hole.