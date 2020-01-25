In his third round at the Farmers Insurance Open, Rory McIlroy hit 9 of 14 fairways and 16 of 18 greens in regulation, finishing at 9 under for the tournament. McIlroy finished his round in 3rd at 9 under; Jon Rahm is in 1st at 11 under; and Ryan Palmer is in 2nd at 10 under.

At the 201-yard par-3 third, McIlroy hit a tee shot 193 yards at the green, setting himself up for the 20-foot putt for birdie. This moved McIlroy to 1 under for the round.

After a 285 yard drive on the 490-yard par-4 fourth, McIlroy chipped his third shot to 6 feet, which he rolled for two-putt bogey on the hole. This moved McIlroy to even-par for the round.

After a 311 yard drive on the 564-yard par-5 sixth, McIlroy chipped his third shot to 5 feet, which he rolled for one-putt birdie on the hole. This moved McIlroy to 1 under for the round.

On the 615-yard par-5 ninth hole, McIlroy reached the green in 3 and sunk a 23-inch putt for birdie. This moved McIlroy to 2 under for the round.

On the 225-yard par-3 11th, McIlroy hit the green off the tee but missed a birdie attempt from 7-feet taking a par. This left McIlroy to 2 under for the round.

McIlroy hit his tee shot into the fairway bunker, he hit his next shot to the green and got down for birdie on par-4 12th. This moved McIlroy to 3 under for the round.

On the par-4 15th, McIlroy's 155 yard approach to 1 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved McIlroy to 4 under for the round.

On the 570-yard par-5 18th, McIlroy had a birdie after hitting the green in 2 and two putting. This moved McIlroy to 5 under for the round.