Jason Day finishes with Even-par 72 in third round of the Farmers Insurance Open
January 25, 2020
By PGATOUR.COM
January 25, 2020
Highlights
Jason Day sticks approach to set up birdie at FarmersIn the second round of the 2020 Farmers Insurance Open, Jason Day lands his approach inside 5 feet of the cup at the Torrey Pines North Course par-4 11th hole. He would make the putt for birdie. This highlight is delivered by PGA TOUR LIVE.
In his third round at the Farmers Insurance Open, Jason Day hit 9 of 14 fairways and 9 of 18 greens in regulation, finishing at 4 under for the tournament. Day finished his round tied for 32nd at 4 under Jon Rahm is in 1st at 12 under, Ryan Palmer is in 2nd at 10 under, and Rory McIlroy is in 3rd at 9 under.
On the par-4 fifth, Day's 141 yard approach to 12 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Day to even-par for the round.
After a 309 yard drive on the 564-yard par-5 sixth, Day chipped his third shot to 6 feet, which he rolled for one-putt birdie on the hole. This moved Day to 1 under for the round.
On the 177-yard par-3 eighth, Day hit the green off the tee but had a three-putt after missing a putt from 7-feet for a par and finished with a bogey. This put Day at even for the round.
After a drive to the left rough on the 454-yard par-4 10th hole, Day chipped in his third, carding a birdie for the hole. This moved Day to 1 under for the round.
Day got a bogey on the 437-yard par-4 14th, getting on the green in 3 and two putting, moving Day to even-par for the round.
