-
-
Sung Kang posts bogey-free 5-under 67 l in the third round of the Farmers Insurance Open
-
January 25, 2020
By PGATOUR.COM
- January 25, 2020
Sung Kang hit 13 of 18 greens in regulation during his third round at the Farmers Insurance Open, and finished the round bogey free. Kang finished his round tied for 3rd at 9 under with Rory McIlroy; Jon Rahm is in 1st at 12 under; and Ryan Palmer is in 2nd at 10 under.
After a drive to the right rough on the 389-yard par-4 second hole, Sung Kang had a 99 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved Sung Kang to 1 under for the round.
After a tee shot at the green on the 201-yard par-3 third, Kang missed a birdie attempt from 7-feet taking a par. This left Kang to 1 under for the round.
On the 564-yard par-5 sixth, Kang had a birdie after hitting the green in 2 and two putting. This moved Kang to 2 under for the round.
After a 327 yard drive on the 615-yard par-5 ninth, Kang chipped his third shot to 9 feet, which he rolled for one-putt birdie on the hole. This moved Kang to 3 under for the round.
On the 570-yard par-5 18th, Kang had a birdie after hitting the green in 2 and two putting. This moved Kang to 5 under for the round.
-
-
Don’t miss anything from the PGA TOUR & its partners
Connect to get special offers and updates
Please enter a valid email address.