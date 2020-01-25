-
Martin Laird shoots Even-par 72 in round three of the Farmers Insurance Open
January 25, 2020
By PGATOUR.COM
- January 25, 2020
Highlights
Martin Laird's tee shot to 10 feet leads to birdie at FarmersIn the third round of the 2020 Farmers Insurance Open, Martin Laird hits his 210-yard tee shot to 10 feet from the cup at the par-3 11th hole. He would make the putt for birdie.
Martin Laird hit 14 of 18 greens in regulation during his third round at the Farmers Insurance Open, finishing at 2 under for the tournament. Laird finished his round tied for 50th at 2 under; Jon Rahm is in 1st at 11 under; Ryan Palmer is in 2nd at 10 under; and Rory McIlroy is in 3rd at 9 under.
At the 225-yard par-3 11th, Laird hit a tee shot 210 yards at the green, setting himself up for the 11-foot putt for birdie. This moved Laird to 1 under for the round.
On the 505-yard par-4 12th, Laird had a bogey after hitting the green in 3 and two putting, moving Laird to even for the round.
Laird got a bogey on the 443-yard par-4 17th, getting on the green in 3 and two putting, moving Laird to 1 over for the round.
At the 389-yard par-4 second, Laird reached the green in 2 and rolled a 54-foot putt for birdie. This put Laird at even-par for the round.
After a tee shot at the green on the 201-yard par-3 third, Laird missed a birdie attempt from 8-feet taking a par. This left Laird to even for the round.
On the 490-yard par-4 fourth, Laird had a bogey after hitting the green in 3 and two putting, moving Laird to 1 over for the round.
On the 564-yard par-5 sixth, Laird reached the green in 3 and sunk a 50-foot putt for birdie. This put Laird at even-par for the round.
