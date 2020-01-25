In his third round at the Farmers Insurance Open, Brandt Snedeker hit 8 of 14 fairways and 8 of 18 greens in regulation, finishing at 8 under for the tournament. Snedeker finished his day tied for 7th at 8 under; Jon Rahm is in 1st at 12 under; Ryan Palmer is in 2nd at 11 under; and Rory McIlroy, Harry Higgs, Cameron Champ, and Sung Kang are tied for 3rd at 9 under.

Snedeker got a bogey on the 389-yard par-4 second, getting on the green in 3 and two putting, moving Snedeker to 1 over for the round.

On the 490-yard par-4 fourth, Snedeker had a bogey after hitting the green in 4 and one putting, moving Snedeker to 2 over for the round.

After a 283 yard drive on the 564-yard par-5 sixth, Snedeker chipped his third shot to 10 feet, which he rolled for three-putt bogey on the hole. This moved Snedeker to 3 over for the round.

On the par-4 10th, Snedeker's 157 yard approach to 9 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Snedeker to 2 over for the round.

On the 621-yard par-5 13th, Snedeker got on the green in 4 and two-putt for bogey, bringing Snedeker to 3 over for the round.

After a drive to the right side of the fairway on the 437-yard par-4 14th hole, Snedeker had a 146 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved Snedeker to 2 over for the round.

On the par-4 17th, Snedeker's 149 yard approach to 12 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Snedeker to 1 over for the round.

After a drive to the left side of the fairway on the 570-yard par-5 18th hole, Snedeker hit an approach shot from 81 yards to 8 feet, setting himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Snedeker to even-par for the round.