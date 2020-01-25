In his third round at the Farmers Insurance Open, Kevin Streelman hit 9 of 14 fairways and 14 of 18 greens in regulation, finishing at 5 under for the tournament. Streelman finished his round tied for 22nd at 5 under; Jon Rahm is in 1st at 12 under; Ryan Palmer is in 2nd at 10 under; and Rory McIlroy and Sung Kang are tied for 3rd at 9 under.

At the 443-yard par-4 17th, after his drive went to the fairway bunker Streelman stuck his next shot close and carded a birdie. This moved Streelman to 1 under for the round.

On the par-5 18th, Streelman's approach shot set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Streelman to 2 under for the round.

After hitting his tee shot into the fairway bunker, Streelman hit his next to the left side of the fairway and reached the green on his third shot, rolling a two-putt bogey on the 451-yard par-4 first. This moved Streelman to 1 under for the round.

On the par-4 second, Streelman's 122 yard approach to 3 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Streelman to 2 under for the round.

On the 564-yard par-5 sixth, Streelman had a birdie after hitting the green in 2 and two putting. This moved Streelman to 3 under for the round.

After a drive to the right side of the fairway on the 462-yard par-4 seventh hole, Streelman had a 148 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved Streelman to 4 under for the round.