In his third round at the Farmers Insurance Open, J.B. Holmes hit 6 of 14 fairways and 13 of 18 greens in regulation, finishing at 8 under for the tournament. Holmes finished his day tied for 7th at 8 under; Jon Rahm is in 1st at 12 under; Ryan Palmer is in 2nd at 11 under; and Rory McIlroy, Harry Higgs, Cameron Champ, and Sung Kang are tied for 3rd at 9 under.

On the par-4 second, Holmes's 106 yard approach to 12 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Holmes to 1 under for the round.

At the 201-yard par-3 third, Holmes hit a tee shot 194 yards at the green, setting himself up for the 22-foot putt for birdie. This moved Holmes to 2 under for the round.

At the 490-yard par-4 fourth, Holmes got on in 2 and missed his par putt from 6 feet, finishing with a 3-putt bogey. This moved Holmes to 1 under for the round.

On the 564-yard par-5 sixth, Holmes had a birdie after hitting the green in 2 and two putting. This moved Holmes to 2 under for the round.

Holmes's tee shot went 312 yards to the fairway bunker and his chip went 12 yards to the green where he had a two-putt for bogey on the 462-yard par-4 seventh. This moved Holmes to 1 under for the round.

After a drive to the right side of the fairway on the 454-yard par-4 10th hole, Holmes had a 118 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved Holmes to 2 under for the round.

On the 225-yard par-3 11th, Holmes's tee shot went 201 yards to the primary rough, tee shot was a drop, and his chip went 12 yards to the green where he rolled a one-putt for bogey. This moved him to 1 under for the round.

At the 505-yard par-4 12th, Holmes's tee shot went 295 yards to the fairway bunker, his second shot went 171 yards to the right rough, and his approach went 38 yards to the green where he rolled a two-putt for bogey. This moved Holmes to even-par for the round.

After a drive to the right rough on the 570-yard par-5 18th hole, Holmes hit an approach shot from 91 yards to 7 feet, setting himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Holmes to 1 under for the round.