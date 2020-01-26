Luke List hit 10 of 18 greens in regulation during his third round at the Farmers Insurance Open, finishing at 1 under for the tournament. List finished his day tied for 60th at 1 under; Jon Rahm is in 1st at 12 under; Ryan Palmer is in 2nd at 11 under; and Rory McIlroy, Harry Higgs, Cameron Champ, and Sung Kang are tied for 3rd at 9 under.

After a drive to the right intermediate rough on the 454-yard par-4 10th hole, List had a 132 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved List to 1 under for the round.

At the 225-yard par-3 11th, List got on in 2 and missed a bogey putt from 3 feet to finish with 3-putt a double bogey. This moved List to 1 over for the round.

On the 621-yard par-5 13th, List had a bogey after hitting the green in 3 and three putting. This moved List to 2 over for the round.

On the par-4 14th, List's 122 yard approach to 3 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved List to 1 over for the round.

On the 570-yard par-5 18th, List had a birdie after hitting the green in 2 and two putting. This moved List to even for the round.

After a drive to the right side of the fairway on the 451-yard par-4 first hole, List had a 138 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved List to 1 under for the round.

On the 201-yard par-3 third, List's tee shot went 190 yards to the right side of the fairway and his chip went 20 yards to the green where he rolled a two-putt for bogey. This moved him to even-par for the round.