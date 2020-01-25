In his third round at the Farmers Insurance Open, Jhonattan Vegas hit 9 of 14 fairways and 12 of 18 greens in regulation, finishing at 4 under for the tournament. Vegas finished his day tied for 31st at 4 under; Jon Rahm is in 1st at 12 under; Ryan Palmer is in 2nd at 11 under; and Rory McIlroy, Harry Higgs, Cameron Champ, and Sung Kang are tied for 3rd at 9 under.

Vegas got a bogey on the 451-yard par-4 first, getting on the green in 3 and two putting, moving Vegas to 1 over for the round.

After hitting his tee shot into the fairway bunker, Vegas hit his next to the left rough and reached the green on his third shot, rolling a two-putt bogey on the 454-yard par-4 fifth. This moved Vegas to 2 over for the round.

On the 564-yard par-5 sixth hole, Vegas reached the green in 3 and sunk a 35-inch putt for birdie. This moved Vegas to 1 over for the round.

At the 454-yard par-4 10th, Vegas reached the green in 2 and rolled a 39-foot putt for birdie. This put Vegas at even-par for the round.

On the 225-yard par-3 11th, Vegas's tee shot went 207 yards to the right rough and his chip went 13 yards to the green where he rolled a two-putt for bogey. This moved him to 1 over for the round.

On the 505-yard par-4 12th, Vegas had a bogey after hitting the green in 4 and one putting, moving Vegas to 2 over for the round.

At the 437-yard par-4 14th, Vegas got on in 2 and missed his par putt from 4 feet, finishing with a 3-putt bogey. This moved Vegas to 3 over for the round.