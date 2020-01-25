Marc Leishman hit 12 of 18 greens in regulation during his third round at the Farmers Insurance Open, finishing at 8 under for the tournament. Leishman finished his round tied for 5th at 8 under; Jon Rahm is in 1st at 12 under; Ryan Palmer is in 2nd at 10 under; and Rory McIlroy and Sung Kang are tied for 3rd at 9 under.

At the 201-yard par-3 third, Leishman hit a tee shot 194 yards at the green, setting himself up for the 5-foot putt for birdie. This moved Leishman to 1 under for the round.

On the 564-yard par-5 sixth, Leishman had a birdie after hitting the green in 2 and two putting. This moved Leishman to 2 under for the round.

At the 177-yard par-3 eighth, Leishman hit a tee shot 172 yards at the green, setting himself up for the 23-foot putt for birdie. This moved Leishman to 3 under for the round.

After hitting his tee shot into the fairway bunker, Leishman hit his next shot to the green and got down for birdie on par-4 10th. This moved Leishman to 4 under for the round.

After a 297 yard drive on the 505-yard par-4 12th, Leishman chipped his third shot to 8 feet, which he rolled for two-putt bogey on the hole. This moved Leishman to 3 under for the round.

On the 621-yard par-5 13th, Leishman had a bogey after hitting the green in 4 and two putting. This moved Leishman to 2 under for the round.

On the 443-yard par-4 17th hole, Leishman reached the green in 2 and sunk a 16-foot putt for birdie. This moved Leishman to 3 under for the round.

On the 570-yard par-5 18th, Leishman had a birdie after hitting the green in 2 and two putting. This moved Leishman to 4 under for the round.