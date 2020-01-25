In his third round at the Farmers Insurance Open, Matt Jones hit 8 of 14 fairways and 12 of 18 greens in regulation, finishing at even-par for the tournament. Jones finished his day tied for 68th at even par; Jon Rahm is in 1st at 12 under; Ryan Palmer is in 2nd at 11 under; and Rory McIlroy, Harry Higgs, Cameron Champ, and Sung Kang are tied for 3rd at 9 under.

On the par-4 10th, Jones's 154 yard approach to 11 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Jones to 1 under for the round.

On the 225-yard par-3 11th, Jones's his second shot went 23 yards to the fringe and his chip went 6 yards to the green where he rolled a one-putt for bogey. This moved him to even-par for the round.

After a 288 yard drive on the 480-yard par-4 15th, Jones chipped his third shot to 6 feet, which he rolled for two-putt bogey on the hole. This moved Jones to 1 over for the round.

On the 570-yard par-5 18th, Jones had a birdie after hitting the green in 2 and two putting. This moved Jones to even for the round.

Jones got a bogey on the 454-yard par-4 fifth, getting on the green in 3 and two putting, moving Jones to 1 over for the round.

On the 564-yard par-5 sixth hole, Jones reached the green in 3 and sunk a 5-foot putt for birdie. This moved Jones to even-par for the round.

On the 462-yard par-4 seventh, Jones had a bogey after hitting the green in 3 and two putting, moving Jones to 1 over for the round.