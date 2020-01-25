In his third round at the Farmers Insurance Open, Lucas Glover hit 5 of 14 fairways and 10 of 18 greens in regulation, finishing at 3 under for the tournament. Glover finished his round tied for 41st at 3 under Jon Rahm is in 1st at 12 under, Ryan Palmer is in 2nd at 10 under, and Rory McIlroy is in 3rd at 9 under.

At the 201-yard par-3 third, Glover hit a tee shot 192 yards at the green, setting himself up for the 16-foot putt for birdie. This moved Glover to 1 under for the round.

Glover got a bogey on the 490-yard par-4 fourth, getting on the green in 4 and one putting, moving Glover to even-par for the round.

On the par-4 seventh, Glover's 144 yard approach to 5 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Glover to 1 under for the round.

After a 281 yard drive on the 454-yard par-4 10th, Glover chipped his third shot to 6 feet, which he rolled for two-putt bogey on the hole. This moved Glover to even for the round.

On the 225-yard par-3 11th, Glover's tee shot went 207 yards to the right rough and his chip went 18 yards to the green where he rolled a two-putt for bogey. This moved him to 1 over for the round.

After hitting his tee shot into the fairway bunker, Glover hit his next to the left side of the fairway. He hit his fourth shot to the green and had a two-putt for a bogey on the par-5 18th. This moved Glover to 1 over for the round.