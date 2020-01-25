-
Bogey-free 3-under 69 by Bubba Watson in the third round at the Farmers Insurance Open
January 25, 2020
By PGATOUR.COM
The Takeaway
Tiger's best Farmers start, McIlroy one-back & the fog swallows golfersIn The Takeaway, Teryn Gregson recaps round 1 of the Farmers Insurance Open, where Tiger Woods carded his best opening round since 2013, Rory McIlroy lurks one-back in just his second tournament start and the marine layer swallowed up the golfers in the afternoon.
In his third round at the Farmers Insurance Open, Bubba Watson hit 7 of 14 fairways and 16 of 18 greens in regulation, and finished the day without a bogey. Watson finished his round tied for 12th at 7 under; Jon Rahm is in 1st at 12 under; Ryan Palmer is in 2nd at 10 under; and Rory McIlroy and Sung Kang are tied for 3rd at 9 under.
On the 564-yard par-5 sixth hole, Bubba Watson reached the green in 3 and sunk a 16-foot putt for birdie. This moved Bubba Watson to 1 under for the round.
