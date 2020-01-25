Jason Dufner hit 10 of 18 greens in regulation during his third round at the Farmers Insurance Open, finishing at 3 under for the tournament. Dufner finished his round tied for 41st at 3 under; Jon Rahm is in 1st at 11 under; Ryan Palmer is in 2nd at 10 under; and J.B. Holmes is in 3rd at 9 under.

On the 454-yard par-4 10th, Dufner had a bogey after hitting the green in 3 and two putting, moving Dufner to 1 over for the round.

On the 225-yard par-3 11th, Dufner's tee shot went 210 yards to the left rough and his chip went 28 yards to the green where he rolled a two-putt for bogey. This moved him to 2 over for the round.

After hitting his tee shot into the fairway bunker, Dufner hit his next to the right side of the fairway. He hit his third shot to the green and had a three-putt for a bogey on the par-5 13th. This moved Dufner to 3 over for the round.

Dufner got a bogey on the 480-yard par-4 15th, getting on the green in 3 and two putting, moving Dufner to 4 over for the round.

At the 227-yard par-3 16th, Dufner hit a tee shot 201 yards at the green, setting himself up for the 7-foot putt for birdie. This moved Dufner to 3 over for the round.

After a drive to the left side of the fairway on the 389-yard par-4 second hole, Dufner had a 124 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved Dufner to 2 over for the round.

Dufner stuck his tee shot right next to the pin, setting himself up for a sub 1-foot birdie on the 201-yard par-3 third. This moved Dufner to 1 over for the round.

After a drive to the right rough on the 490-yard par-4 fourth hole, Dufner chipped in his third, carding a birdie for the hole. This was his 3rd under-par hole in a row and moved Dufner to even for the round.