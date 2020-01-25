-
Jimmy Walker comes back from a rocky start in round three of the Farmers Insurance Open
January 25, 2020
By PGATOUR.COM
Highlights
Jimmy Walker chips in for birdie at FarmersIn the third round of the 2020 Farmers Insurance Open, Jimmy Walker chips in from just short of the green to make birdie at the par-4 1st hole. This highlight is delivered by PGA TOUR LIVE.
Jimmy Walker hit 11 of 18 greens in regulation during his third round at the Farmers Insurance Open, and rebounded from a poor front to deliver a strong finish. Walker finished his round tied for 23rd at 5 under; Jon Rahm and Ryan Palmer are tied for 1st at 10 under; Sebastian Cappelen, J.B. Holmes, and Rory McIlroy are tied for 3rd at 8 under; and Tony Finau, Jhonattan Vegas, Zac Blair, Tiger Woods, Harry Higgs, Sung Kang, Matthew NeSmith, Tyler McCumber, Patrick Reed, and Zack Sucher are tied for 6th at 7 under.
After a drive to the left rough on the 451-yard par-4 first hole, Jimmy Walker chipped in his third, carding a birdie for the hole. This moved Jimmy Walker to 1 under for the round.
On the 201-yard par-3 third, Walker's tee shot went 188 yards to the right side of the fairway and his chip went 9 yards to the green where he rolled a two-putt for bogey. This moved him to even for the round.
At the 490-yard par-4 fourth, Walker got on in 3 and missed his bogey putt from 5 feet, finishing with a 3-putt double bogey. This moved Walker to 2 over for the round.
After a drive to the right side of the fairway on the 454-yard par-4 fifth hole, Walker had a 147 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved Walker to 1 over for the round.
On the 564-yard par-5 sixth, Walker had a birdie after hitting the green in 2 and two putting. This moved Walker to even-par for the round.
On the 177-yard par-3 eighth, Walker's tee shot went 194 yards to the right rough and his chip went 24 yards to the green where he rolled a two-putt for bogey. This moved him to 1 over for the round.
On the par-4 10th, Walker's 142 yard approach to 12 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Walker to even for the round.
At the 227-yard par-3 16th, Walker hit a tee shot 204 yards at the green, setting himself up for the 7-foot putt for birdie. This moved Walker to 1 under for the round.
After a drive to the fairway bunker on the 443-yard par-4 17th hole, Walker had a 155 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved Walker to 2 under for the round.
