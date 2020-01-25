Jimmy Walker hit 11 of 18 greens in regulation during his third round at the Farmers Insurance Open, and rebounded from a poor front to deliver a strong finish. Walker finished his round tied for 23rd at 5 under; Jon Rahm and Ryan Palmer are tied for 1st at 10 under; Sebastian Cappelen, J.B. Holmes, and Rory McIlroy are tied for 3rd at 8 under; and Tony Finau, Jhonattan Vegas, Zac Blair, Tiger Woods, Harry Higgs, Sung Kang, Matthew NeSmith, Tyler McCumber, Patrick Reed, and Zack Sucher are tied for 6th at 7 under.

After a drive to the left rough on the 451-yard par-4 first hole, Jimmy Walker chipped in his third, carding a birdie for the hole. This moved Jimmy Walker to 1 under for the round.

On the 201-yard par-3 third, Walker's tee shot went 188 yards to the right side of the fairway and his chip went 9 yards to the green where he rolled a two-putt for bogey. This moved him to even for the round.

At the 490-yard par-4 fourth, Walker got on in 3 and missed his bogey putt from 5 feet, finishing with a 3-putt double bogey. This moved Walker to 2 over for the round.

After a drive to the right side of the fairway on the 454-yard par-4 fifth hole, Walker had a 147 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved Walker to 1 over for the round.

On the 564-yard par-5 sixth, Walker had a birdie after hitting the green in 2 and two putting. This moved Walker to even-par for the round.

On the 177-yard par-3 eighth, Walker's tee shot went 194 yards to the right rough and his chip went 24 yards to the green where he rolled a two-putt for bogey. This moved him to 1 over for the round.

On the par-4 10th, Walker's 142 yard approach to 12 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Walker to even for the round.

At the 227-yard par-3 16th, Walker hit a tee shot 204 yards at the green, setting himself up for the 7-foot putt for birdie. This moved Walker to 1 under for the round.

After a drive to the fairway bunker on the 443-yard par-4 17th hole, Walker had a 155 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved Walker to 2 under for the round.