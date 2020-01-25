In his third round at the Farmers Insurance Open, Bill Haas hit 6 of 14 fairways and 10 of 18 greens in regulation, finishing at 1 under for the tournament. Haas finished his round tied for 58th at 1 under; Jon Rahm is in 1st at 11 under; Ryan Palmer is in 2nd at 10 under; and Rory McIlroy is in 3rd at 9 under.

Haas got a bogey on the 505-yard par-4 12th, getting on the green in 3 and two putting, moving Haas to 1 over for the round.

After a 298 yard drive on the 570-yard par-5 18th, Haas chipped his third shot to 3 feet, which he rolled for one-putt birdie on the hole. This moved Haas to even-par for the round.

After hitting his tee shot into the fairway bunker, Haas hit his next to the left side of the fairway and reached the green on his third shot, rolling a two-putt bogey on the 389-yard par-4 second. This moved Haas to 1 over for the round.

On the 201-yard par-3 third, Haas hit the green off the tee but missed a birdie attempt from 9-feet taking a par. This left Haas to 1 over for the round.

On the 490-yard par-4 fourth, Haas had a bogey after hitting the green in 3 and two putting, moving Haas to 2 over for the round.

After a drive to the fairway bunker on the 454-yard par-4 fifth hole, Haas chipped in his third, carding a birdie for the hole. This moved Haas to 1 over for the round.

After a 279 yard drive on the 564-yard par-5 sixth, Haas chipped his third shot to 5 feet, which he rolled for one-putt birdie on the hole. This moved Haas to even for the round.

Haas got a bogey on the 462-yard par-4 seventh, getting on the green in 3 and two putting, moving Haas to 1 over for the round.