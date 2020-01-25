-
-
Pat Perez shoots 2-under 70 in round three of the Farmers Insurance Open
-
January 25, 2020
By PGATOUR.COM
- January 25, 2020
-
Highlights
Pat Perez chips in for birdie at FarmersIn the second round of the 2020 Farmers Insurance Open, Pat Perez chips in from the greenside rough to make birdie at the Torrey Pines South Course par-4 15th hole.
Pat Perez hit 13 of 18 greens in regulation during his third round at the Farmers Insurance Open, finishing at 3 under for the tournament. Perez finished his round tied for 41st at 3 under; Jon Rahm is in 1st at 12 under; Ryan Palmer is in 2nd at 10 under; and Rory McIlroy and Sung Kang are tied for 3rd at 9 under.
After a drive to the right side of the fairway on the 454-yard par-4 10th hole, Perez had a 151 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved Perez to 1 under for the round.
Perez tee shot went 230 yards to the left rough, tee shot was a drop, his second shot went 42 yards to the right rough, and his chip went 21 yards to the green where he had a one-putt for bogey, bringing Perez to even for the round.
After a drive to the right side of the fairway on the 621-yard par-5 13th hole, Perez hit an approach shot from 108 yards to 3 feet, setting himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Perez to 1 under for the round.
After a drive to right rough on the 490-yard par-4 fourth hole, Perez sank his approach from 227 yards, scoring a eagle for the hole. This moved Perez to 3 under for the round.
After a 298 yard drive on the 564-yard par-5 sixth, Perez chipped his third shot to 7 feet, which he rolled for three-putt bogey on the hole. This moved Perez to 2 under for the round.
-
-
Don’t miss anything from the PGA TOUR & its partners
Connect to get special offers and updates
Please enter a valid email address.