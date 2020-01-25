Ryan Palmer hit 16 of 18 greens in regulation during his third round at the Farmers Insurance Open, and had a good round of putting, with no misses on putts within 10 feet. Palmer finished his day in 2nd at 11 under; Jon Rahm is in 1st at 12 under; and Rory McIlroy, Harry Higgs, Cameron Champ, and Sung Kang are tied for 3rd at 9 under.

On the 490-yard par-4 fourth, Ryan Palmer had a bogey after hitting the green in 2 and two putting, moving Ryan Palmer to 1 over for the round.

On the 454-yard par-4 fifth hole, Palmer reached the green in 2 and sunk a 16-foot putt for birdie. This moved Palmer to even for the round.

After a 300 yard drive on the 564-yard par-5 sixth, Palmer chipped his third shot to 4 feet, which he rolled for one-putt birdie on the hole. This moved Palmer to 1 under for the round.

Palmer got a bogey on the 462-yard par-4 seventh, getting on the green in 4 and one putting, moving Palmer to even-par for the round.

After a tee shot onto the 177-yard par-3 green eighth, Palmer suffered from a tough three-putt for a bogey putting him at 1 over for the round.

After a 316 yard drive on the 615-yard par-5 ninth, Palmer chipped his third shot to 6 feet, which he rolled for one-putt birdie on the hole. This moved Palmer to even for the round.

After a drive to the left side of the fairway on the 443-yard par-4 17th hole, Palmer had a 142 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved Palmer to 1 under for the round.