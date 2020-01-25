-
Aaron Baddeley shoots 3-under 69 in round three of the Farmers Insurance Open
January 25, 2020
By PGATOUR.COM
- January 25, 2020
Highlights
Aaron Baddeley dials in tee shot to set up birdie at FarmersIn the third round of the 2020 Farmers Insurance Open, Aaron Baddeley hits his 201-yard tee shot to 7 feet from the cup at the par-3 16th hole. He would make the putt for birdie. This highlight is delivered by PGA TOUR LIVE.
In his third round at the Farmers Insurance Open, Aaron Baddeley hit 9 of 14 fairways and 11 of 18 greens in regulation, finishing at 4 under for the tournament. Baddeley finished his round tied for 32nd at 4 under; Jon Rahm is in 1st at 12 under; Ryan Palmer is in 2nd at 10 under; and Rory McIlroy and Sung Kang are tied for 3rd at 9 under.
On the par-4 12th, Baddeley's 211 yard approach to 5 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Baddeley to 1 under for the round.
After a drive to the right side of the fairway on the 437-yard par-4 14th hole, Baddeley had a 150 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved Baddeley to 2 under for the round.
After a drive to the left side of the fairway on the 389-yard par-4 second hole, Baddeley chipped in his third, carding a birdie for the hole. This moved Baddeley to 4 under for the round.
On the 201-yard par-3 third, Baddeley's tee shot went 188 yards to the right side of the fairway and his chip went 9 yards to the green where he rolled a two-putt for bogey. This moved him to 3 under for the round.
Baddeley got a bogey on the 462-yard par-4 seventh, getting on the green in 3 and two putting, moving Baddeley to 2 under for the round.
