-
-
Cameron Percy shoots 2-over 74 in round three of the Farmers Insurance Open
-
January 25, 2020
By PGATOUR.COM
- January 25, 2020
-
Highlights
Cameron Percy's approach to 6 feet leads to birdie at FarmersIn the third round of the 2020 Farmers Insurance Open, Cameron Percy sticks his 156-yard approach to 6 feet from the cup at the par-4 1st hole. He would make the putt for birdie. This highlight is delivered by PGA TOUR LIVE.
In his third round at the Farmers Insurance Open, Cameron Percy hit 9 of 14 fairways and 10 of 18 greens in regulation, finishing at 1 under for the tournament. Percy finished his round tied for 58th at 1 under; Jon Rahm is in 1st at 11 under; Ryan Palmer is in 2nd at 10 under; and J.B. Holmes is in 3rd at 9 under.
On the par-4 first, Percy's 158 yard approach to 6 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Percy to 1 under for the round.
Percy got a double bogey on the 490-yard par-4 fourth, getting on the green in 4 and two putting, moving Percy to 1 over for the round.
On the 480-yard par-4 15th, Percy had a bogey after hitting the green in 3 and two putting, moving Percy to 2 over for the round.
-
-
Don’t miss anything from the PGA TOUR & its partners
Connect to get special offers and updates
Please enter a valid email address.