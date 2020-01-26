-
Stewart Cink shoots 3-over 75 in round three of the Farmers Insurance Open
January 25, 2020
By PGATOUR.COM
Stewart Cink hit 12 of 18 greens in regulation during his third round at the Farmers Insurance Open, finishing at 2 under for the tournament. Cink finished his day tied for 50th at 2 under; Jon Rahm is in 1st at 12 under; Ryan Palmer is in 2nd at 11 under; and Rory McIlroy, Harry Higgs, Cameron Champ, and Sung Kang are tied for 3rd at 9 under.
After a 285 yard drive on the 564-yard par-5 sixth, Cink chipped his fourth shot to 4 feet, which he rolled for two-putt bogey on the hole. This moved Cink to 1 over for the round.
On the 462-yard par-4 seventh, Cink had a bogey after hitting the green in 3 and two putting, moving Cink to 2 over for the round.
After a drive to the left side of the fairway on the 454-yard par-4 10th hole, Cink had a 148 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved Cink to 1 over for the round.
After a 282 yard drive on the 505-yard par-4 12th, Cink chipped his third shot to 6 feet, which he rolled for two-putt bogey on the hole. This moved Cink to 2 over for the round.
On the 570-yard par-5 18th hole, Cink reached the green in 3 and sunk a 11-foot putt for birdie. This moved Cink to 3 over for the round.
