Charley Hoffman hit 14 of 18 greens in regulation during his third round at the Farmers Insurance Open, finishing at 2 under for the tournament. Hoffman finished his day tied for 50th at 2 under; Jon Rahm is in 1st at 12 under; Ryan Palmer is in 2nd at 11 under; and Rory McIlroy, Harry Higgs, Cameron Champ, and Sung Kang are tied for 3rd at 9 under.

On the 454-yard par-4 10th hole, Hoffman reached the green in 2 and sunk a 22-foot putt for birdie. This moved Hoffman to 1 under for the round.

On the 505-yard par-4 12th hole, Hoffman reached the green in 2 and sunk a 17-foot putt for birdie. This moved Hoffman to 2 under for the round.

After a drive to the right side of the fairway on the 480-yard par-4 15th hole, Hoffman had a 174 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved Hoffman to 3 under for the round.

Hoffman his chip went 20 yards to the green where he had a two-putt for bogey, bringing Hoffman to 2 under for the round.

On his tee stroke on the 451-yard par-4 first, Hoffman went into the fairway bunker and proceeded to hit his next shot to the right rough leading to his double bogey. He hit his fourth onto the green and had a two-putt to finish the hole. This moved Hoffman to even for the round.

After hitting his tee shot into the fairway bunker, Hoffman hit his next to the left rough and reached the green on his fourth shot, rolling a one-putt bogey on the 454-yard par-4 fifth. This moved Hoffman to 1 over for the round.

On the 564-yard par-5 sixth, Hoffman had a birdie after hitting the green in 2 and two putting. This moved Hoffman to even-par for the round.

On the par-4 seventh, Hoffman's 163 yard approach to 4 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Hoffman to 1 under for the round.