Tiger Woods shoots 3-under 69 in round three of the Farmers Insurance Open
January 25, 2020
By PGATOUR.COM
Highlights
Tiger Woods sticks approach to set up birdie at FarmersIn the third round of the 2020 Farmers Insurance Open, Tiger Woods dials in his 101-yard third to 4 feet from the cup at the par-5 9th hole. He would make the putt for birdie at the turn.
In his third round at the Farmers Insurance Open, Tiger Woods hit 7 of 14 fairways and 13 of 18 greens in regulation, finishing at 7 under for the tournament. Woods finished his round tied for 8th at 7 under; Jon Rahm is in 1st at 11 under; Ryan Palmer is in 2nd at 10 under; and Sebastian Cappelen, Tony Finau, J.B. Holmes, Rory McIlroy, and Tyler McCumber are tied for 3rd at 8 under.
On the par-4 first, Woods's 149 yard approach to 13 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Woods to 1 under for the round.
After a drive to the right side of the fairway on the 490-yard par-4 fourth hole, Woods chipped in his fourth from 6 yards, carding a par for the hole. This kept Woods at 2 under for the round.
On the 564-yard par-5 sixth hole, Woods reached the green in 3 and sunk a 14-foot putt for birdie. This moved Woods to 3 under for the round.
On the par-5 ninth, Woods's approach shot set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Woods to 4 under for the round.
On the 225-yard par-3 11th, Woods hit the green off the tee but had a three-putt after missing a putt from 8-feet for a par and finished with a bogey. This put Woods at 3 under for the round.
