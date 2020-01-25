  • Tiger Woods shoots 3-under 69 in round three of the Farmers Insurance Open

  • In the third round of the 2020 Farmers Insurance Open, Tiger Woods dials in his 101-yard third to 4 feet from the cup at the par-5 9th hole. He would make the putt for birdie at the turn.
    Highlights

    Tiger Woods sticks approach to set up birdie at Farmers

