In his second round at the Farmers Insurance Open, Jacob Bergeron hit 10 of 14 fairways and 9 of 18 greens in regulation, and had a great day on the green leaving no misses on putts within 10 feet. Bergeron finished his day tied for 142nd at 6 over; Ryan Palmer is in 1st at 10 under; Brandt Snedeker is in 2nd at 8 under; and Matthew NeSmith, Sebastian Cappelen, Jhonattan Vegas, and J.B. Holmes are tied for 3rd at 7 under.

Jacob Bergeron got a bogey on the 505-yard par-4 12th, getting on the green in 3 and two putting, moving Jacob Bergeron to 1 over for the round.

On the par-5 13th, Bergeron's approach shot set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Bergeron to even-par for the round.

On the 227-yard par-3 16th, Bergeron his third shot went 22 yards to the left rough and his chip went 13 yards to the green where he 1 putted for double bogey. This moved him to 2 over for the round.

On the 443-yard par-4 17th, Bergeron had a bogey after hitting the green in 3 and two putting, moving Bergeron to 3 over for the round.

Bergeron got a bogey on the 454-yard par-4 fifth, getting on the green in 4 and one putting, moving Bergeron to 4 over for the round.

On the par-4 seventh, Bergeron's 178 yard approach to 14 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Bergeron to 3 over for the round.