Doc Redman shoots 1-over 73 in round two of the Farmers Insurance Open
January 24, 2020
By PGATOUR.COM
Doc Redman hit 13 of 18 greens in regulation during his second round at the Farmers Insurance Open, finishing at 1 under for the tournament. Redman finished his day tied for 61st at 1 under; Ryan Palmer is in 1st at 10 under; Brandt Snedeker is in 2nd at 8 under; and Matthew NeSmith, Sebastian Cappelen, Jhonattan Vegas, and J.B. Holmes are tied for 3rd at 7 under.
After a drive to the left side of the fairway on the 389-yard par-4 second hole, Redman had a 124 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved Redman to 1 under for the round.
On the 177-yard par-3 eighth, Redman's tee shot went 181 yards to the fringe and his chip went 8 yards to the green where he rolled a two-putt for bogey. This moved him to even for the round.
On the 225-yard par-3 11th, Redman's his chip went 17 yards to the green where he rolled a two-putt for bogey. This moved him to 1 over for the round.
