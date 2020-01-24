-
Alex Beach shoots 2-over 74 in round two of the Farmers Insurance Open
January 24, 2020
By PGATOUR.COM
In his second round at the Farmers Insurance Open, Alex Beach hit 10 of 14 fairways and 12 of 18 greens in regulation, finishing at 6 over for the tournament. Beach finished his round tied for 143rd at 6 over; Ryan Palmer is in 1st at 9 under; Brandt Snedeker is in 2nd at 8 under; and Matthew NeSmith, Sebastian Cappelen, and J.B. Holmes are tied for 3rd at 7 under.
On the 621-yard par-5 13th, Beach got on the green in 4 and two-putt for bogey, bringing Beach to 1 over for the round.
After a drive to the right side of the fairway on the 480-yard par-4 15th hole, Beach chipped in his third, carding a birdie for the hole. This moved Beach to even-par for the round.
Beach got a bogey on the 451-yard par-4 first, getting on the green in 3 and two putting, moving Beach to 1 over for the round.
At the 389-yard par-4 second, Beach got on in 2 and missed his par putt from 5 feet, finishing with a 3-putt bogey. This moved Beach to 2 over for the round.
On the 177-yard par-3 eighth, Beach hit the green off the tee but missed a birdie attempt from 6-feet taking a par. This left Beach to 2 over for the round.
