In his second round at the Farmers Insurance Open, Doug Ghim hit 8 of 14 fairways and 10 of 18 greens in regulation, finishing at 2 over for the tournament. Ghim finished his round tied for 107th at 2 over; Ryan Palmer is in 1st at 11 under; Brandt Snedeker is in 2nd at 8 under; and Matthew NeSmith, Sebastian Cappelen, and J.B. Holmes are tied for 3rd at 7 under.

On the par-4 fourth, Ghim's 165 yard approach to 4 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Ghim to 1 under for the round.

Ghim got a bogey on the 462-yard par-4 seventh, getting on the green in 3 and two putting, moving Ghim to even-par for the round.

On the 454-yard par-4 10th, Ghim had a bogey after hitting the green in 3 and two putting, moving Ghim to 1 over for the round.

On the 227-yard par-3 16th, Ghim's his second shot went 32 yards to the left rough and his chip went 6 yards to the green where he rolled a one-putt for bogey. This moved him to 2 over for the round.

After a drive to the right side of the fairway on the 443-yard par-4 17th hole, Ghim had a 140 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved Ghim to 1 over for the round.

On the 570-yard par-5 18th hole, Ghim reached the green in 3 and sunk a 29-foot putt for birdie. This moved Ghim to even for the round.