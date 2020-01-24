In his second round at the Farmers Insurance Open, Brandon Wu hit 8 of 14 fairways and 13 of 18 greens in regulation, finishing at 4 under for the tournament. Wu finished his round tied for 18th at 4 under; Ryan Palmer is in 1st at 11 under; Brandt Snedeker is in 2nd at 8 under; and Matthew NeSmith, Sebastian Cappelen, and J.B. Holmes are tied for 3rd at 7 under.

At the 451-yard par-4 first, Wu reached the green in 2 and rolled a 36-foot putt for birdie. This put Wu at 1 under for the round.

On the par-4 fourth, Wu's 169 yard approach to 8 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Wu to 2 under for the round.

On the 564-yard par-5 sixth, Wu had a birdie after hitting the green in 2 and two putting. This moved Wu to 3 under for the round.

At the 225-yard par-3 11th, Wu hit a tee shot 216 yards at the green, setting himself up for the 24-foot putt for birdie. This moved Wu to 4 under for the round.

Wu got a bogey on the 505-yard par-4 12th, getting on the green in 4 and one putting, moving Wu to 3 under for the round.

On the 621-yard par-5 13th, Wu got on the green in 5 and two-putt for double bogey, bringing Wu to 1 under for the round.

On the 227-yard par-3 16th, Wu hit the green off the tee but had a three-putt after missing a putt from 9-feet for a par and finished with a bogey. This put Wu at even-par for the round.