In his second round at the Farmers Insurance Open, Cameron Champ hit 9 of 14 fairways and 13 of 18 greens in regulation, finishing at 5 under for the tournament. Champ finished his round tied for 11th at 5 under; Ryan Palmer is in 1st at 9 under; Sebastian Cappelen, Brandt Snedeker, Matthew NeSmith, and J.B. Holmes are tied for 2nd at 7 under; and Rory McIlroy, Jon Rahm, Jhonattan Vegas, Zac Blair, and Beau Hossler are tied for 6th at 6 under.

On the 454-yard par-4 10th hole, Champ reached the green in 2 and sunk a 20-foot putt for birdie. This moved Champ to 1 under for the round.

Champ got a bogey on the 480-yard par-4 15th, getting on the green in 4 and one putting, moving Champ to even-par for the round.

On the 227-yard par-3 16th, Champ hit the green off the tee but had a three-putt after missing a putt from 4-feet for a par and finished with a bogey. This put Champ at 1 over for the round.

On the par-4 17th, Champ's 99 yard approach to 13 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Champ to even for the round.

After a drive to the left side of the fairway on the 451-yard par-4 first hole, Champ had a 155 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved Champ to 1 under for the round.

At the 201-yard par-3 third, Champ hit a tee shot 167 yards at the green, setting himself up for the 3-foot putt for birdie. This moved Champ to 2 under for the round.

Champ's tee shot went 318 yards to the fairway bunker and his chip went 17 yards to the green where he had a two-putt for bogey on the 490-yard par-4 fourth. This moved Champ to 1 under for the round.

On the 564-yard par-5 sixth, Champ had a birdie after hitting the green in 2 and two putting. This moved Champ to 2 under for the round.

After a 331 yard drive on the 615-yard par-5 ninth, Champ chipped his third shot to 1 foot, which he rolled for one-putt birdie on the hole. This moved Champ to 4 under for the round.