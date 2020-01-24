In his second round at the Farmers Insurance Open, Vincent Whaley hit 7 of 14 fairways and 12 of 18 greens in regulation, finishing at even-par for the tournament. Whaley finished his round tied for 77th at even par; Brandt Snedeker and Ryan Palmer are tied for 1st at 9 under; Sebastian Cappelen, Matthew NeSmith, and J.B. Holmes are tied for 3rd at 7 under; and Rory McIlroy, Jon Rahm, Jhonattan Vegas, Keegan Bradley, Zac Blair, and Beau Hossler are tied for 6th at 6 under.

After hitting his tee shot into the fairway bunker, Whaley hit his next to the right rough. He hit his fourth shot to the green and had a two-putt for a bogey on the par-5 13th. This moved Whaley to 1 over for the round.

Whaley got a bogey on the 443-yard par-4 17th, getting on the green in 3 and two putting, moving Whaley to 2 over for the round.

On the 451-yard par-4 first, Whaley had a bogey after hitting the green in 3 and two putting, moving Whaley to 4 over for the round.

On the par-4 fifth, Whaley's 148 yard approach to 5 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Whaley to 3 over for the round.

Whaley got a double bogey on the 462-yard par-4 seventh, getting on the green in 4 and two putting, moving Whaley to 5 over for the round.

On the par-5 ninth, Whaley's approach shot set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Whaley to 4 over for the round.