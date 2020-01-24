Wyndham Clark hit 9 of 18 greens in regulation during his second round at the Farmers Insurance Open, finishing at 4 over for the tournament. Clark finished his round tied for 132nd at 4 over; Ryan Palmer is in 1st at 10 under; Brandt Snedeker is in 2nd at 9 under; and Matthew NeSmith, Sebastian Cappelen, and J.B. Holmes are tied for 3rd at 7 under.

On the 505-yard par-4 12th, Clark had a double bogey after hitting the green in 4 and two putting, moving Clark to 2 over for the round.

After a 299 yard drive on the 480-yard par-4 15th, Clark chipped his third shot to 7 feet, which he rolled for two-putt bogey on the hole. This moved Clark to 3 over for the round.

On the 227-yard par-3 16th, Clark's his chip went 23 yards to the green where he rolled a two-putt for bogey. This moved him to 4 over for the round.

Clark hit his tee shot 307 yards to the fairway bunker on the 443-yard par-4 17th. He ended up getting on the green in 3 and two-putting for a bogey. This moved Clark to 5 over for the round.

After a drive to the right side of the fairway on the 389-yard par-4 second hole, Clark had a 76 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved Clark to 4 over for the round.

Clark got a bogey on the 490-yard par-4 fourth, getting on the green in 4 and one putting, moving Clark to 5 over for the round.

On his tee stroke on the 454-yard par-4 fifth, Clark went into the fairway bunker and proceeded to hit his next shot to the left rough leading to his double bogey. He hit his fourth onto the green and had a two-putt to finish the hole. This moved Clark to 7 over for the round.