KK Limbhasut hit 11 of 18 greens in regulation during his second round at the Farmers Insurance Open, finishing at even for the tournament. Limbhasut finished his day tied for 80th at even par; Ryan Palmer is in 1st at 10 under; Brandt Snedeker is in 2nd at 8 under; and Matthew NeSmith, Sebastian Cappelen, Jhonattan Vegas, and J.B. Holmes are tied for 3rd at 7 under.

On the 451-yard par-4 first, Limbhasut had a bogey after hitting the green in 3 and two putting, moving Limbhasut to 1 over for the round.

On the 389-yard par-4 second hole, Limbhasut reached the green in 2 and sunk a 16-foot putt for birdie. This moved Limbhasut to even for the round.

Limbhasut his chip went 27 yards to the green where he had a two-putt for bogey, bringing Limbhasut to 1 over for the round.

Limbhasut missed the green on his first shot on the 177-yard par-3 eighth but had a chip in from 12 yards for birdie. This moved Limbhasut to even-par for the round.

Limbhasut got a bogey on the 454-yard par-4 10th, getting on the green in 4 and one putting, moving Limbhasut to 1 over for the round.

After hitting his tee shot into the fairway bunker, Limbhasut hit his next to the left side of the fairway and reached the green on his fourth shot, rolling a one-putt bogey on the 505-yard par-4 12th. This moved Limbhasut to 2 over for the round.

On the 621-yard par-5 13th hole, Limbhasut reached the green in 3 and had a three-putt after missing a 4 feet putt he finished with a 3-putt bogey, putting him at 3 over for the round.