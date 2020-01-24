  • Collin Morikawa shoots 3-under 69 in round two of the Farmers Insurance Open

  • In the second round of the 2020 Farmers Insurance Open, Collin Morikawa lands his 205-yard approach 7 feet from the cup at the Torrey Pines South Course par-4 12th hole. He would make the putt for birdie. This highlight is delivered by PGA TOUR LIVE.
    Collin Morikawa uses nice approach to set up birdie at Farmers

