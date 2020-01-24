-
-
Collin Morikawa shoots 3-under 69 in round two of the Farmers Insurance Open
-
January 24, 2020
By PGATOUR.COM
- January 24, 2020
-
Highlights
Collin Morikawa uses nice approach to set up birdie at FarmersIn the second round of the 2020 Farmers Insurance Open, Collin Morikawa lands his 205-yard approach 7 feet from the cup at the Torrey Pines South Course par-4 12th hole. He would make the putt for birdie. This highlight is delivered by PGA TOUR LIVE.
Collin Morikawa hit 15 of 18 greens in regulation during his second round at the Farmers Insurance Open, finishing at 5 under for the tournament. Morikawa finished his day tied for 12th at 5 under; Ryan Palmer is in 1st at 10 under; Brandt Snedeker is in 2nd at 8 under; and Matthew NeSmith, Sebastian Cappelen, Jhonattan Vegas, and J.B. Holmes are tied for 3rd at 7 under.
On the 389-yard par-4 second hole, Morikawa reached the green in 2 and sunk a 17-foot putt for birdie. This moved Morikawa to 1 under for the round.
On the 564-yard par-5 sixth, Morikawa had a birdie after hitting the green in 2 and two putting. This moved Morikawa to 2 under for the round.
After a tee shot at the 177-yard par-3 eighth green, Morikawa suffered from a tough three-putt after missing a putt from 7-feet for a par and finished with a bogey. This put Morikawa at 1 under for the round.
After a drive to the left side of the fairway on the 505-yard par-4 12th hole, Morikawa had a 207 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved Morikawa to 3 under for the round.
-
-
Don’t miss anything from the PGA TOUR & its partners
Connect to get special offers and updates
Please enter a valid email address.