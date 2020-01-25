Justin Suh hit 11 of 18 greens in regulation during his second round at the Farmers Insurance Open, finishing at 4 over for the tournament. Suh finished his day tied for 129th at 4 over; Ryan Palmer is in 1st at 10 under; Brandt Snedeker is in 2nd at 8 under; and Matthew NeSmith, Sebastian Cappelen, Jhonattan Vegas, and J.B. Holmes are tied for 3rd at 7 under.

On the 454-yard par-4 10th, Suh had a bogey after hitting the green in 3 and two putting, moving Suh to 1 over for the round.

Suh got a bogey on the 505-yard par-4 12th, getting on the green in 3 and two putting, moving Suh to 2 over for the round.

On the 621-yard par-5 13th, Suh had a bogey after hitting the green in 5 and one putting. This moved Suh to 3 over for the round.

On the 480-yard par-4 15th, Suh had a bogey after hitting the green in 3 and two putting, moving Suh to 4 over for the round.

After a 278 yard drive on the 389-yard par-4 second, Suh chipped his third shot to 6 feet, which he rolled for two-putt bogey on the hole. This moved Suh to 5 over for the round.

After a drive to the left side of the fairway on the 490-yard par-4 fourth hole, Suh had a 185 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved Suh to 4 over for the round.

After a drive to right rough on the par-5 ninth, Suh hit his 174 yard approach to 12 feet, setting himself up for a birdie. This moved Suh to 3 over for the round.