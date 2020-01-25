-
Hank Lebioda shoots 4-over 76 in round two of the Farmers Insurance Open
January 24, 2020
By PGATOUR.COM
Hank Lebioda hit 10 of 18 greens in regulation during his second round at the Farmers Insurance Open, finishing at 4 over for the tournament. Lebioda finished his day tied for 129th at 4 over; Ryan Palmer is in 1st at 10 under; Brandt Snedeker is in 2nd at 8 under; and Matthew NeSmith, Sebastian Cappelen, Jhonattan Vegas, and J.B. Holmes are tied for 3rd at 7 under.
On the 490-yard par-4 fourth, Lebioda had a bogey after hitting the green in 3 and two putting, moving Lebioda to 1 over for the round.
On the 564-yard par-5 sixth, Lebioda had a birdie after hitting the green in 2 and two putting. This moved Lebioda to even for the round.
After a 285 yard drive on the 454-yard par-4 10th, Lebioda chipped his third shot to 5 feet, which he rolled for two-putt bogey on the hole. This moved Lebioda to 1 over for the round.
After a 283 yard drive on the 480-yard par-4 15th, Lebioda chipped his third shot to 5 feet, which he rolled for two-putt bogey on the hole. This moved Lebioda to 2 over for the round.
After a tee shot at the 227-yard par-3 16th green, Lebioda suffered from a tough three-putt after missing a putt from 10-feet for a par and finished with a bogey. This put Lebioda at 3 over for the round.
Lebioda got a bogey on the 443-yard par-4 17th, getting on the green in 3 and two putting, moving Lebioda to 4 over for the round.
