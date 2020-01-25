Kramer Hickok hit 8 of 18 greens in regulation during his second round at the Farmers Insurance Open, finishing at 10 over for the tournament. Hickok finished his day tied for 150th at 10 over; Ryan Palmer is in 1st at 10 under; Brandt Snedeker is in 2nd at 8 under; and Matthew NeSmith, Sebastian Cappelen, Jhonattan Vegas, and J.B. Holmes are tied for 3rd at 7 under.

After a 281 yard drive on the 451-yard par-4 first, Hickok chipped his third shot to 8 feet, which he rolled for two-putt bogey on the hole. This moved Hickok to 1 over for the round.

On the 201-yard par-3 third, Hickok's tee shot went 174 yards to the left rough, his second shot went 10 yards to the left rough, and his chip went 6 yards to the green where he rolled a one-putt for bogey. This moved him to 2 over for the round.

At the par-5 sixth, Hickok chipped in his fourth shot from 11 yards off the green, scoring a birdie for the hole. This moved Hickok to 1 over for the round.

On the 462-yard par-4 seventh, Hickok had a bogey after hitting the green in 3 and two putting, moving Hickok to 2 over for the round.

After a drive to the left rough on the 615-yard par-5 ninth hole, Hickok hit an approach shot from 153 yards to 2 feet, setting himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Hickok to 1 over for the round.

On the 225-yard par-3 11th, Hickok's his chip went 14 yards to the green where he rolled a two-putt for bogey. This moved him to 2 over for the round.

On the 621-yard par-5 13th, Hickok had a bogey after hitting the green in 4 and two putting. This moved Hickok to 3 over for the round.

At the 437-yard par-4 14th, Hickok got on in 2 and missed his par putt from 5 feet, finishing with a 3-putt bogey. This moved Hickok to 4 over for the round.

After a drive to the right rough on the 480-yard par-4 15th hole, Hickok had a 81 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the bogey. This moved Hickok to 5 over for the round.

On the 227-yard par-3 16th, Hickok's tee shot went 222 yards to the left intermediate rough and his chip went 16 yards to the green where he rolled a two-putt for bogey. This moved him to 6 over for the round.