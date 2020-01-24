In his second round at the Farmers Insurance Open, Sebastián Muñoz hit 9 of 14 fairways and 12 of 18 greens in regulation, finishing at 7 over for the tournament. Muñoz finished his day tied for 146th at 7 over; Ryan Palmer is in 1st at 10 under; Brandt Snedeker is in 2nd at 8 under; and Matthew NeSmith, Sebastian Cappelen, Jhonattan Vegas, and J.B. Holmes are tied for 3rd at 7 under.

At the 454-yard par-4 10th, Muñoz reached the green in 2 and rolled a 51-foot putt for birdie. This put Muñoz at 1 under for the round.

On the 225-yard par-3 11th, Muñoz's his chip went 15 yards to the green where he rolled a two-putt for bogey. This moved him to even-par for the round.

At the 505-yard par-4 12th hole, Muñoz reached the green in 2 and had a disappointing four-putt for double bogey putting him at 2 over for the round.

After a 279 yard drive on the 437-yard par-4 14th, Muñoz chipped his third shot to 8 feet, which he rolled for two-putt bogey on the hole. This moved Muñoz to 3 over for the round.

Muñoz got a bogey on the 480-yard par-4 15th, getting on the green in 4 and one putting, moving Muñoz to 4 over for the round.

At the 389-yard par-4 second, Muñoz got on in 3 and missed his bogey putt from 4 feet, finishing with a 3-putt double bogey. This moved Muñoz to 6 over for the round.

On the 454-yard par-4 fifth hole, Muñoz reached the green in 2 and sunk a 17-foot putt for birdie. This moved Muñoz to 5 over for the round.

On the 564-yard par-5 sixth, Muñoz had a birdie after hitting the green in 2 and two putting. This moved Muñoz to 4 over for the round.

On his tee stroke on the 462-yard par-4 seventh, Muñoz went into the fairway bunker and proceeded to hit his next shot to the left rough leading to his bogey. He hit his third onto the green and had a two-putt to finish the hole. This moved Muñoz to 5 over for the round.

On the 177-yard par-3 eighth, Muñoz hit the green off the tee but had a three-putt after missing a putt from 7-feet for a par and finished with a bogey. This put Muñoz at 6 over for the round.

After a 305 yard drive on the 615-yard par-5 ninth, Muñoz chipped his third shot to 4 feet, which he rolled for one-putt birdie on the hole. This moved Muñoz to 5 over for the round.