In his second round at the Farmers Insurance Open, Michael Gellerman hit 9 of 14 fairways and 12 of 18 greens in regulation, finishing at 3 over for the tournament. Gellerman finished his round tied for 119th at 3 over; Ryan Palmer is in 1st at 9 under; Brandt Snedeker is in 2nd at 8 under; and Matthew NeSmith, Sebastian Cappelen, and J.B. Holmes are tied for 3rd at 7 under.

Gellerman got a bogey on the 505-yard par-4 12th, getting on the green in 4 and one putting, moving Gellerman to even-par for the round.

On his tee stroke on the 437-yard par-4 14th, Gellerman went into the fairway bunker and proceeded to hit his next shot to the left rough leading to his bogey. He hit his third onto the green and had a two-putt to finish the hole. This moved Gellerman to 1 over for the round.

Gellerman tee shot went 251 yards to the primary rough, his second shot was a drop, and his chip went 25 yards to the green where he had a one-putt for bogey, bringing Gellerman to 2 over for the round.

On his tee stroke on the 570-yard par-5 18th, Gellerman went into the fairway bunker and proceeded to hit his next shot to the left rough. He hit his third at the green and had a two-putt to finish with a double bogey. This moved Gellerman to 4 over for the round.

On the 451-yard par-4 first, Gellerman had a bogey after hitting the green in 3 and two putting, moving Gellerman to 5 over for the round.

At the 389-yard par-4 second, Gellerman got on in 2 and missed his par putt from 5 feet, finishing with a 3-putt bogey. This moved Gellerman to 6 over for the round.

At the 201-yard par-3 third, Gellerman hit a tee shot 167 yards at the green, setting himself up for the 3-foot putt for birdie. This moved Gellerman to 5 over for the round.