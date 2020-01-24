-
-
Denny McCarthy putts well in round two of the Farmers Insurance Open
-
January 24, 2020
By PGATOUR.COM
- January 24, 2020
In his second round at the Farmers Insurance Open, Denny McCarthy hit 5 of 14 fairways and 12 of 18 greens in regulation, and had a great day on the green leaving no misses on putts within 10 feet. McCarthy finished his round tied for 27th at 3 under; Sebastian Cappelen is in 1st at 8 under; Matthew NeSmith, J.B. Holmes, and Ryan Palmer are tied for 2nd at 7 under; and Zac Blair, Scott Stallings, Jhonattan Vegas, Brandt Snedeker, Rory McIlroy, Jon Rahm, and Beau Hossler are tied for 5th at 6 under.
Denny McCarthy got a bogey on the 454-yard par-4 10th, getting on the green in 2 and three putting, moving Denny McCarthy to 1 over for the round.
On the 505-yard par-4 12th, McCarthy had a bogey after hitting the green in 4 and one putting, moving McCarthy to 2 over for the round.
On the par-4 17th, McCarthy's 137 yard approach to 12 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved McCarthy to 1 over for the round.
After a drive to the right side of the fairway on the 570-yard par-5 18th hole, McCarthy hit an approach shot from 92 yards to 2 feet, setting himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved McCarthy to even-par for the round.
After a drive to the right side of the fairway on the 490-yard par-4 fourth hole, McCarthy had a 180 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved McCarthy to 1 under for the round.
-
-
Don’t miss anything from the PGA TOUR & its partners
Connect to get special offers and updates
Please enter a valid email address.