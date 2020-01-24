Jon Rahm hit 12 of 18 greens in regulation during his second round at the Farmers Insurance Open, finishing at 5 under for the tournament. Rahm finished his day tied for 12th at 5 under; Ryan Palmer is in 1st at 10 under; Brandt Snedeker is in 2nd at 8 under; and Matthew NeSmith, Sebastian Cappelen, Jhonattan Vegas, and J.B. Holmes are tied for 3rd at 7 under.

After hitting his tee shot into the fairway bunker, Rahm hit his next to the left rough and reached the green on his fourth shot, rolling a one-putt bogey on the 451-yard par-4 first. This moved Rahm to 1 over for the round.

After hitting his tee shot into the fairway bunker, Rahm hit his next to the right side of the fairway and reached the green on his third shot, rolling a two-putt bogey on the 490-yard par-4 fourth. This moved Rahm to 1 over for the round.

After a 305 yard drive on the 564-yard par-5 sixth, Rahm chipped his third shot to 3 feet, which he rolled for one-putt birdie on the hole. This moved Rahm to even for the round.

After a drive to the right side of the fairway on the 462-yard par-4 seventh hole, Rahm had a 152 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved Rahm to 1 under for the round.

At the 177-yard par-3 eighth, Rahm hit a tee shot 169 yards at the green, setting himself up for the 21-foot putt for birdie. This was his 3rd under-par hole in a row and moved Rahm to 2 under for the round.

After a 276 yard drive on the 443-yard par-4 17th, Rahm chipped his third shot to 7 feet, which he rolled for two-putt bogey on the hole. This moved Rahm to 1 under for the round.