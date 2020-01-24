  • Jon Rahm shoots 1-under 71 in round two of the Farmers Insurance Open

  • In the second round of the 2020 Farmers Insurance Open, Jon Rahm jars a 21-foot putt to make birdie at the Torrey Pines South Course par-3 8th hole.
    Highlights

    Jon Rahm sinks a 21-foot birdie on No. 8 in Round 2 at Farmers

    In the second round of the 2020 Farmers Insurance Open, Jon Rahm jars a 21-foot putt to make birdie at the Torrey Pines South Course par-3 8th hole.